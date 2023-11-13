Rubi Rose Wants To Appear In “Grand Theft Auto 6”

Rubi Rose says that she wants to model for a loading screen in Grand Theft Auto 6, ahead of the highly-anticipated first trailer for the long-awaited game. She hinted at wanting to be featured in the game on Twitter, over the weekend.

When one user posted a loading screen from Grand Theft Auto V with the caption, "GTA VI needs to have a JUICY loading screen like this so kids today feel the pain we felt," Rose responded, "Me perhaps." Fans loved the idea in the replies to Rose's post. One wrote: "Y'all heard her. Time to get to work." Another added: "She def fit for the job ngl."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Rapper Rubi Rose attends ESSENCE. Girls United's (GU) Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on November 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rockstar Games co-founder Sam Houser confirmed that the company plans to release the first trailer for GTA 6 in December, during a statement celebrating the company's 25th anniversary and thanking its devoted fans. In a series of tweets, he wrote: "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you." Check out Rubi Rose's post about GTA 6 below.

Rubi Rose Offers To Appear In "GTA 6"

Further details about GTA 6 remain unofficial. However, several leaks have suggested it will be set in the fictional city of Vice City. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rubi Rose and Grand Theft Auto 6 on HotNewHipHop.

