Kanye West Reveals The Only Thing That Would Make Him Stop His Bigoted Twitter Rants

No one was surprised when Kanye West stuck to his script and did not drop his album WW3 as promised, but they did express shock when he actually revealed he would stop his Twitter rants... Albeit in jest. "If y’all really wanted me to stop tweeting Just take Last of Us from me I would literally stop tweeting like I was a little kid," Ye wrote on his Twitter account in the wee hours of Friday morning (April 4). For those unaware, The Last Of Us and its sequel are two of the most acclaimed video games of the modern era. This is actually pretty ironic because a whole bunch of anti-"woke" provocateurs blasted TLOU2, so we can only imagine what he thinks about this progressive backlash.
Maybe the Chicago artist just loves the craft seeping through every pixel of The Last Of Us series. But no sequel's story could stop Kanye West's bigoted Twitter rants and industry takedowns, whether they relate to his rap and business colleagues or his former in-laws, the Kardashians. Also, he dragged pretty much every demographic through the mud in performative attempts to sink folks to his level.
Most recently when it comes to this firestorm, Ye elaborated on his disdain for rap peers, namely his explosive beef with Playboi Carti. "[The] Carti situation: picture this," Kanye West remarked in a social media video. "Imagine he leave Rocky off the album. But it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced. And they were basically public enemies. And then Carti raps about Fenty, and then calls Rihanna or Internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky's kid on a song the next week."
With all this in mind, we doubt one (or two) less video game in his collection will halt these fiery tirades. After all, the Yeezy mogul would probably go on a rant about it either way. But he has bigger problems to worry about these days in his personal life beyond what we or any other peon in his eyes has to say about his dangerous crusade. Kanye West revealed his wife allegedly left him following these rants, dedicating a song to Bianca Censori on his upcoming project.