the last of us
- Pop CulturePETA Shares "Last Of Us"-Inspired Ad Blaming Meat For The ApocalypsePETA is airing a new commercial about meat causing the end of the world, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- TVPedro Pascal On "Hot Ones": Actor Discusses "The Last Of Us" And "Game Of Thrones" RolesThe 47-year-old is the latest star to spill his secrets on the popular web series.By Joy Abraham
- TVPedro Pascal Jokes About FIlming "The Last of Us" During "SNL" MonologuePedro Pascal had jokes about the filming of "The Last of Us" for his "SNL" opening monologue.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAnnie Wersching, Of "24" & "Last Of Us" Fame Dies At 45Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in "The Last of Us," "24," and more, has passed away,By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "The Last Of Us" Reveals First LookHBO's "The Last Of Us" reveals a new look at the series, including the first glimpse at Joel and Ellie. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"The Last Of Us" Remake Reportedly In Development By SonyA new report reveals that a PS5 ground-up remake of "The Last Of Us" is currently in development. By Mitch Findlay
- TVHBO's "The Last Of Us" Casts Pedro Pascal & Bella RamseyHBO's upcoming series "The Last Of Us" officially casts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. By Mitch Findlay