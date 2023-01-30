Annie Wersching, an actress who appeared in the series, 24, the video game, The Last of Us, and more, has passed away at the age of 45. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, confirmed her death in a statement provided to Deadline. She passed in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment,” Full said, before adding, “She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

BURBANK, CA – MAY 21: Actress Annie Wersching attends the 2017 ABC/Disney Media Distribution International Upfront at Walt Disney Studio Lot on May 21, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

He continued: “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, although it was not specified which type.

Plenty of Wersching’s collaborators over the years spoke out on social media in the wake of her passing.

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones,” tweeted Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last of Us.

He added: “I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family!”

Wersching portrayed Tess in the original The Last of Us. She also has appeared in Bosch, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, Runaways, The Rookie, and Star Trek: Picard.

Annie Wersching is survived by her husband, as well as their two children, Freddie, 12, and Ozzie, 9.