Kanye West Proclaims "The Last Of Us Part 2" The "Best Game Ever Made"

Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kanye West has found a new favorite video game.

Kanye West shared a hot take on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night, labeling The Last of Us Part II to be the "best game ever made." He shared a clip of himself playing on one of the game's harder difficulty modes. "Last of Us 2 on Survivor + mode got me spending all day on one board," he wrote over the post. "By faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far. This is not a sponsored post."

Fans have been having mixed responses to Kanye's take as it circulates online. Some have been praising his taste in video games while others have been more critical. "On everything I love no matter how cooked his career gets he still recognizes real art," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "God don't even give a downfall like this, where you're on top of the rap game with a great career and beautiful wife, then lose it all and end up playing The Last of Us Part II all day."

Kanye West Attends Berlin Fashion Week SS25

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Outside of playing The Last of Us Part II, Kanye is currently working on his next solo studio album, Bully. He announced the effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." More recently, a video of him working in front of a piano in the studio surfaced online, sparking further excitement for the project.

Kanye West Is Playing "The Last Of Us Part II"

While Bully doesn't have a release date as of yet, West has begun taking pre-orders. Check out the clip Kanye West posted of himself playing The Last of Us Part II below.

Image via Instagram @ye

