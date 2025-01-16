Kanye West Strangely Shares Throwback Video Of Naked Pamela Anderson

Kanye West posted an old video of Pamela Anderson in the nude on his Instagram Story on Thursday, confusing fans on the internet. In the clip, she appears to be presenting Hugh Hefner with a cake for his 82nd birthday in 2008. The phrase “hide your bitch" is repeatedly played in the background of the video. It's unclear where the audio is from.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the post. "Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …" More fans theorized that the audio is a snippet of an upcoming song from West.

Kanye West Speaks With Pamela Anderson During Grammy Afterparty

Kanye West and Pamela Anderson during Kanye West's Heaven GRAMMY After Party. Sponsored by Entertainment Weekly - Inside at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Entertainment Weekly Magazine)

The new post from Kanye West comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Bully. He announced the effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." While he's already begun taking preorders for the project, he's yet to confirm a release date. Last weekend, a fan shared a screenshot of a DM they sent to West on Instagram, in which they asked if VULTURES 3 and Bully will drop in 2025. While Ye didn't provide a full response, he did like the message.