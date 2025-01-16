Kanye West Strangely Shares Throwback Video Of Naked Pamela Anderson

Kanye West posted an old video of Pamela Anderson in the nude on his Instagram Story on Thursday, confusing fans on the internet. In the clip, she appears to be presenting Hugh Hefner with a cake for his 82nd birthday in 2008. The phrase “hide your bitch" is repeatedly played in the background of the video. It's unclear where the audio is from.
Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the post. "Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …" More fans theorized that the audio is a snippet of an upcoming song from West.
Kanye West Speaks With Pamela Anderson During Grammy Afterparty
The new post from Kanye West comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Bully. He announced the effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." While he's already begun taking preorders for the project, he's yet to confirm a release date. Last weekend, a fan shared a screenshot of a DM they sent to West on Instagram, in which they asked if VULTURES 3 and Bully will drop in 2025. While Ye didn't provide a full response, he did like the message.
In other news, Kanye recently made headlines on social media for proclaiming The Last Of Us Part 2 to be the best video game ever made. Sharing a clip of himself playing the game on his Instagram Story, earlier this month, he wrote: "Last of Us 2 on Survivor + mode got me spending all day on one board. By faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far. This is not a sponsored post." Check out a clip of Ye's latest post at the "Via" link below.
