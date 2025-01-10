Kanye West Drops Odd Teaser For "VULTURES: The Movie" And Fans Are Unsurprisingly Split

BYGabriel Bras Nevares149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
More Ye-I? Yeesh...

It seems like Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative VULTURES series isn't over just yet, as the former reportedly teased a "movie" based off the projects this week. We use quotation marks because, at the end of the day, we have no idea whether this will even come out or if it will formally be a film... Need we remind you of Jesus Is King? Considering their track record for release promises – particularly Ye's – this could turn into anything. The trailer for the movie caught a lot of flack online for its use of A.I., or artificial intelligence technology, to artificially generate the images, much like the criticism that the "530" music video got.

However, we can't deny that the VULTURES movie trailer is a fun romp with classic film-evoking images, campy but cheeky uses of "scary trailer guy voice" to hype the feature up as "sensoramic" and the iconic theme from Peter Gunn. But again, we won't believe anything Kanye West-related until it actually comes out, so we'll see what this really looks like. This is also curious because the Chicago artist seems to be in the middle of preparing for his next solo album Bully, so maybe this is a temporary re-encounter with Ty Dolla $ign or a full-on departure.

Read More: Kanye West's "Carnival" Producer Goes Scorched Earth On Social Media For Being Left Off The Credits

Kanye West's VULTURES "Movie" Trailer

Of course, the obvious question to mention is about the still-awaited VULTURES 3, the last of the VULTURES trilogy that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign teased. Remember when they were supposed to drop just weeks away from one another? Yeah... And it doesn't help that VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2 did not receive the most glowing critical reception. Maybe this "movie" will reignite interest and marka new creative direction.

In any case, Kanye West is back up to his usual antics with Adidas and disgustingly detached antisemitism, so who knows what the next couple of months will bring? The VULTURES era proved to be as turbulent as any other in the Yeezy mogul's run, and we're just at the "visual project tease" stage of that process. We'll see whether this actually shapes up to be a "film" or not...

Read More: Kanye West Goes Viral For Singing "Flashing Lights" As Fans Debate Whether He Censored Nazi Lyric

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...