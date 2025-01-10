Kanye West Drops Odd Teaser For "VULTURES: The Movie" And Fans Are Unsurprisingly Split

More Ye-I? Yeesh...

It seems like Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative VULTURES series isn't over just yet, as the former reportedly teased a "movie" based off the projects this week. We use quotation marks because, at the end of the day, we have no idea whether this will even come out or if it will formally be a film... Need we remind you of Jesus Is King? Considering their track record for release promises – particularly Ye's – this could turn into anything. The trailer for the movie caught a lot of flack online for its use of A.I., or artificial intelligence technology, to artificially generate the images, much like the criticism that the "530" music video got.

However, we can't deny that the VULTURES movie trailer is a fun romp with classic film-evoking images, campy but cheeky uses of "scary trailer guy voice" to hype the feature up as "sensoramic" and the iconic theme from Peter Gunn. But again, we won't believe anything Kanye West-related until it actually comes out, so we'll see what this really looks like. This is also curious because the Chicago artist seems to be in the middle of preparing for his next solo album Bully, so maybe this is a temporary re-encounter with Ty Dolla $ign or a full-on departure.

Kanye West's VULTURES "Movie" Trailer

Of course, the obvious question to mention is about the still-awaited VULTURES 3, the last of the VULTURES trilogy that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign teased. Remember when they were supposed to drop just weeks away from one another? Yeah... And it doesn't help that VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2 did not receive the most glowing critical reception. Maybe this "movie" will reignite interest and marka new creative direction.