Kanye West Called Out By French Singer For Allegedly Unauthorized "Bully" Sample

Ye is being accused of using another sample without permission.

Kanye West is currently in the process of readying his upcoming album Bully, but it looks like he's run into some trouble along the way. Last week, a snippet from the project surfaced online. It left fans more eager than ever to hear what else the Chicago hitmaker has up his sleeve. The full version of the track may never be released, however, according to French singer Claire Pommet. Pommet, who performs under the name Pomme, took to social media today to make it clear that she allegedly did not agree to her song "soleil soleil" being sampled. According to her, she disagrees with Ye's "political positions," despite having previously been a fan.

“I do not know the source of the video and audio content that is circulating these days on social media, but i have never given my consent for the use of this sample for reasons that seem obvious to me," she alleged. "Being in deep disagreement with the political positions of this artist that i have nevertheless admired in the past."

Pomme Alleges She Never Approved Of Ye Sampling Her Song

“It is sometimes difficult to give up on certain opportunities but i try to stay true to what i believe in," her post concludes. At the time of writing, Ye has yet to address Pomme's post. He appears to have kept himself busy, however, recently going all out for his wife Bianca Censori's 30th birthday. The pair celebrated at a luxurious Maldives resort this weekend, with Ye even performing several of his hits for guests.