Ye & His Wife Bianca Censori Debunk Split Rumors With Dirty Dance At Bianca's 30th Birthday

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye and Bianca hit the dance floor.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been enjoying themselves in the Maldives this week. On Sunday morning (Jan. 5), a clip began circulating social media showing the couple dancing at Bianca's 30th birthday party. Ye can be seen hoisting his wife as they spin around the dance floor. Their loving embrace during the celebration appears to settle split rumors that have circulated for weeks, with both being seen solo in different locations. Bianca turned 30 on January 5.

At the six thousand dollar-a-night Maldives resort, Ye threw his wife a birthday party that included celebrity friends and family. Among their guests is Renzo Rosso, the Italian entrepreneur behind Diesel and Maison Margiela. For her birthday outfit, Bianca flaunted her curves as she was dressed in a plunging black tank top with only fishnet hosiery. She donned a figure-hugging black satin skirt. Ye wore a black ensemble to match.

Ye & Wife Bianca Censori Celebrate 30th With Dirty Dance

Ye's Maldives adventures include a surprise DJ set, playing Last of Us Part 2, and developing his anticipated album, Bully. A clip of him working on production for the album surfaced last week, with the entertainer refusing to be recorded after he noticed someone filming his process. The record, initially slated for release weeks ago, has already attracted eager pre-orders from fans. Kanye has also dropped a new Yeezy collection designed in collaboration with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, offering affordable streetwear priced at $20.

Despite owning a $35 million Los Angeles home, Kanye has hinted at a potential move to Tokyo, where he’s frequently seen in Shibuya. His time away from the U.S. has sparked speculation, particularly as he remains embroiled in several lawsuits from former employees alleging workplace misconduct. He has worked on the majority of Bully in Japan. Bianca has been back and forth between Japan and the U.S. during the recording process.

