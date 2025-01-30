Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spotted At Tokyo Airport After Break From The Public Eye

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye and Bianca Censori have been keeping a low profile lately.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been keeping a fairly low profile as of late. Ye's presumably been hard at work in Tokyo, where he's reportedly living out of a hotel room perfecting his upcoming album Bully. Recently, however, the couple was spotted at Tokyo International Airport heading back to the U.S. Ye kept it casual with a white hoodie and matching pants. Bianca, on the other hand, turned heads with a metallic bodysuit and heels.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. The last time the pair was seen out and about together was earlier this month, when they celebrated the Australian model's birthday in Dubai. He gifted her a massive bouquet and a giant cake, and they even showed off some of their steamy moves on the dance floor.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Traveling Back To The U.S.
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

For now, it remains unclear example they plan to do once they get back to the U.S. Ye does have a few different projects underway, including his upcoming album and a new YEEZY womenswear line. He announced the womenswear line last week, going on a rant about getting back at those who have wronged him.

"People tried to tell me to go back to Adidas," he wrote. "Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life." Ye continued, finishing his post off with a reference to fictional hitman John Wick. "I have a John Wick vendetta," he revealed. "Against every fashion company. As my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mutherf*cker Die. Now play off the grid."

