Ty Dolla Sign Confirms Kanye West Collaboration "Vultures 3" Is Still Coming And Will "Rip Heads Off"

Ty Dolla Sign says their next collaboration is still coming.

Ty Dolla Sign says that he and Kanye West are still at work on Vultures 3 and that the project will "rip heads off." He shared the update in the comments of a livestream on social media, writing: "V3 bouta rip heads off." While he didn't share an exact date for the project, the two have previously said they plan on dropping it at some point this year.

When the NFR Podcast shared the remark on X (formerly Twitter), fans in the replies had mixed responses to the news. "They should wrap it up the ones they dropped flopped," one user wrote. Another fan added: "I am a Yeezy stan but please let it be better than Vultures 2….. In Jesus name. Keep winning."

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Perform "Vultures 1" During Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Ty Dolla $ign & Kanye West perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The two dropped the first installment in the series back in February. Ty previously defended collaborating with Ye during an interview with Billboard, earlier this year. “Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a f–k about what people were talking about. I know my n****. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met," he said at the time. He also argued that West's controversial comments won't impact the popularity of their music. “Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top. And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive] — and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this shit is undeniable," he said.

Ty Dolla Sign Confirms "Vultures 3" Is Coming