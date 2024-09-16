Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Leave Fans Scratching Their Heads With "A Thousand Miles" Remix

Is this what "VULTURES 3" will sound like?

As with many of their other VULTURES listening parties, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's China concert over the weekend was quite eventful. Whether it was bringing all of Ye's kids onstage or dissing Adidas once more, there was a lot to take in and some notable moments to witness. However, one of the oddest timestamps occurred when they debuted a new song that remixes Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." If you don't recognize the track title, we guarantee you'll recognize its opening piano lick. Ty sings its lyrics in the clip below over a string recreation of the original instrumentation, backed by frenetic ad-libs from Skinbone's 2018 parody of the same track.

All in all, it doesn't actually sound so bad as it looks on paper, especially with the regal flair Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign add to the melody. But it's certainly an odd choice for a cover, although their as-of-yet unreleased "EVERYBODY" collab with its Backstreet Boys sample kind of set this precedent already. Also, it's not like the quality standard is very high after VULTURES 2, if we're being real. Nonetheless, it wasn't the only new song they teased.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "A Thousand Miles" Rendition

Furthermore, many folks wonder what Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's next moves will be. While there's still technically another VULTURES volume in the works, the release strategy for its previous installments leaves little hope for a well-groomed release, let alone a compelling one. Also, there are rumors that recent performances have inspired Ye for a new project, although the nature of it's unclear. Whether it's a solo album or another collaborative effort is a question for Father Time as of writing this article.

Meanwhile, even with all the family time and performance spectacles, there's still a lot of controversy over Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. The former definitely carries most of that weight, and we don't know if this will ever really see another big shift. Ye often embodies a pendulum swing between many different perspectives, emotions, and compromises. If only the most erratic thing about their art was to make a Vanessa Carlton cover...