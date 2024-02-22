Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A Hack

As if Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign didn't face enough issues already with releasing their album Vultures on Apple Music, it seems like someone hacked their artist bio. Either that, or they wanted to make the best troll artist description they could come up with while taking shots at the Internet's busiest music nerd. Moreover, on their artist page on the streaming platform under the moniker ¥$, their bio is a bizarre and most likely fake Q&A excerpt that goes over some curious claims, including references to music critic Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop. Hats off to whichever fan was cheeky enough to include this and do so successfully, or to Ye and Ty Dolla to taking very legitimate criticism of their work (particularly the former's) with some sense of humor.

We'll include the whole bio here in case it really is fake and Apple Music takes it down soon. Before that, this is notable because Anthony Fantano called Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures "unreviewable" for its quality and the antisemitic background behind it. That caused an absolute uproar online from Ye stans and melonheads alike. Whether you agree or not, it's fair to say that things definitely went a little too far in folks' responses to this.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Raise Eyebrows With Likely Hacked Apple Music Bio

"In the artist's words:," Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's bio begins. "'Describe one of your earliest musical memories in detail.' ¥$'s first music experience as a group was listening to our second single 'Cool beat 1' and working on the critically acclaimed song 'Back to Me.'" Also, the bio asks the duo their three all-time favorite albums on Apple Music, and it mentions The College Dropout, Vultures, and Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Here's the first Fantano reference, made when "answering" a question about their favorite song of theirs on the platform. "'CARNIVAL' is the most popular Ye Dolla song by far. As stated by the YouTube famous music reviewer Anthony Fantano stated, 'This song is absolutely amazing and is a shining light in Ye and Ty's respective catalogues.'" If the backlash didn't spoil it, he never said this in the first place.

Meanwhile, here's how the "bio" closes out. The bio "asks": "'What's one of the most memorable moments in your career so far?'" Their "response": "For one, being the #1 collaboration album worldwide in more countries than ever know. Secondly, being the best selling and most successful independent album on streaming platforms, and third being the first album to be known Unreviewable by Midtano." Yikes. Check out their Apple Music page to see if it's still there. Otherwise, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Anthony Fantano.

