Anthony Fantano Had The Internet Stunned After His OnlyFans Model Ex Posted NSFW Photos Of The Music Reviewer

Anthony Fantano has had a pretty interesting week. Overall, it began with his review of Vultures 1. The internet music reviewer was admonished by Kanye West fans for his thoughts on Ye's new album. He said that the album was essentially "unreviewable." Ultimately, Fantano made some very good points in his video. However, the Ye cult took it the wrong way, and he ended up as a trending topic on Twitter. The discourse was getting pretty dry, and the average music fan found themselves on Fantano's side.

A couple of nights ago, Fantano began to trend online once again. However, this time it was for a completely different reason. An OnlyFans model was claiming to have had a relationship with the YouTube star. After people dared her to drop some photos, she did just that. In these photos, Fantano can be seen holding her from behind. There are other images in which he is grabbing her butt with pure joy on his face. These NSFW images came as a shock to fans, and as you can imagine, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.

Anthony Fantano Exposed

Below, you can find a plethora of reactions. Overall, many were just surprised that Fantano could pull an OnlyFans model. Although he is a successful guy, some people have some preconceived notions of the internet's busiest music nerd. However, those misconceptions have been promptly obliterated. Furthermore, based on Fantano's reactions to the leaked images, he is reveling in the attention. After all, this is some of the most positive press he has ever received. Sure, there might be some embarrassment, however, Fantano is getting more praise than hate right now.

Fans React

