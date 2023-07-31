Anthony Fantano Sued By Activision For Trying To Get Paid For Viral Audio

Anthony Fantano is the busiest music nerd on the internet. However, sometimes, he finds himself at odds with the general listening public, and sometimes even the artists themselves. Overall, he is a polarizing person, and that will likely never change. That said, Fantano continues to keep it trucking online as TheNeedleDrop continues to rake up new subscribers. At this point, he will be a force online for many years to come. Whether you like it or not, he has forged a place for himself in the music industry.

Now, however, Fantano is going to war with the likes of Activision. This all stems from a recent TikTok in which Activision used his viral “Too Many Slices” sound. If you remember, Anthony Fantano watched a video of someone cutting a pizza into an absurd amount of slices. Subsequently, he gave an amusing reaction that went mega-viral. As Activision explains, Fantano sent them a cease and desist and even demanded a six-figure payment. Moreover, he told them he would sue if they didn’t pay up. Now, Activision is suing Fantano and are accusing him of running a “scheme.”

Anthony Fantano Vs. Activision

“This dispute is a textbook example of how intellectual property law can be misused by individuals to leverage unfair cash payments,” Activision’s lawyers explained in their statement. “Fantano was very happy to receive the benefit of the public use of the Slices Video. It was only after he identified a financial opportunity—namely, receiving unjustified settlement payments—that he suddenly decided that his consent was limited. The law does not permit, and the court should not countenance, such overt gamesmanship.”

As Activision notes, Fantano had previously put the sound in TikTok’s commercial library, which essentially made it free to use. So far, Fantano has yet to comment on the lawsuit, and it remains to be seen if he will. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

