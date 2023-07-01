Anthony Fantano is one of the more well-known names in the world of music critics. Still, that definitely doesn’t mean the public always agrees with his opinion. Just last month he made headlines by scoring Gunna’s surprise a Gift & a Curse album a measly 1/10 on his YouTube channel, The Needle Drop. Later on in June, Fantano gave a listen to hip-hop icon Killer Mike’s MICHAEL LP, which received a 79/100 rating on Metacritic.com shortly after its debut.

“If you’re familiar with Killer Mike, you know he’s no stranger to throwing political views out there. On previous records, I feel like that mostly worked in his favour,” the internet personality told viewers tuning in. “But on MICHAEL, I’m kinda scratching my head because I feel like a lot of it isn’t fully lining up,” Fantano added, ultimately scoring it a 6/10. “Are you 12 years old? Are you literally a 12-year-old boy? If you took these lyrics and you showed them to me and told me they were some kinda MAGA rapper from the internet, I would have to believe you,” he asked Mike during one rant.

Anthony Fantano Reviews MICHAEL

The 48-year-old has obviously gotten wind of the slander circulating about his album, and he didn’t hold back when addressing it on Twitter. “People have forgot that Mike is an artist above all and braggadocious rap is part of it. Y’all prefer he rap about drugs?” one Twitter user pondered in response to Fantano’s review.

To this, Mike wrote, “His opinion on life and culture cannot possibly understand.” He went on to say,”[It’s] laughable and shows you the arrogance of the outsider or colonizer. I encourage all to listen and feel something special. #MICHAEL, a truly Black Southern American experience.”

Killer Mike Responds

Do you think Anthony Fantano’s review of Killer Mike’s first solo album in a decade was fair, or accurate? Let us know in the comments, and stream MICHAEL at the link above if you haven’t already.

