Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video Game Has Taken Over The Internet

No 16 bit owls were harmed in the making of this game.

"Not Like Us" has legs. There's been online discourse about whether the song is played out, but the results speak for themselves. Kendrick Lamar's diss has returned to the top of the Billboard charts after the release of the iconic music video. Better still, the music video inspired graphic designer Richard Branson to create a video game inspired by one of its most viral moments. Now you too can destroy Drake's OVO owls with a stick.

Branson posted a link to the "Not Like Us" video game on July 15. The game is free to play. The graphic designer made it clear that he was not aiming to profit from the song. "This game is a free love letter to video games and hip-hop," Branson wrote within the game's credits. The aim of the game is to hit as many owls as possible with a piñata stick. The premise was inspired by the piñata scene in the "Not Like Us" video. Kendrick Lamar takes down an owl meant to be satirizing Drake's logo. The text: "No OVHoes were harmed in the making of this video" is placed underneath him. No such text appears in the game, but the sense of fun certainly carries over.

The Kendrick Lamar-Inspired Game Is Free To Play

The "Not Like Us" game spread like wildfire online. Fans took to posting their results on social media. Some even broke down which levels were most difficult to play. The video game could not have come at a better time. "Not Like Us" topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in May. It spent the next eight weeks shifting between spots 2 and 6, before settling at number 3. Impressively, however, the song shot back up to number one over Fourth of July. This is first time Kendrick Lamar has landed a multi-week number one as a solo artist.