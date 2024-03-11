"Fallout" TV Series On Prime Video: What We Know

Gamers are not always thrilled when news of a movie or series based on a great game is announced. Usually, it’s because they worry that this film or show could never do the game justice. However, sometimes expectations are desirably met, and most recently, that happened with HBO’s The Last Of Us. Peacock also recently scored a win with Twisted Metal, and now, Prime Video is adapting Fallout for the TV screen.

The post-apocalyptic action game has been a hit among gamers for years. Since its very first installment was released in 1997, gamers have wholeheartedly immersed themselves in the world of Fallout. Now, with this new series, they have the opportunity to do so again. However, this time, the rest of the world will have the opportunity to experience the game’s harsh world on-screen as well. Admittedly, some fans are skeptical, and will probably remain so until they see the show. Nonetheless, the excitement is palpable, especially with the recent release of the show’s trailer. Here’s all we know about the upcoming Fallout TV series.

Read More: 5 Video Game Adaptations Better Than Their Movies

The Premise Of Fallout

Following the original plot of the game, the Fallout series will tell a post-apocalyptic tale. During a devastating nuclear war in an alternate reality, the Earth is left in terrible shape and almost completely destroyed. However, a number of survivors take refuge in a series of self-contained, technologically enhanced underground shelters known as Vaults. Two centuries later, Lucy, our primary protagonist and a descendant of the original Vault dwellers, emerges from her vault. Subsequently, she ventures into the wasteland, beginning a dangerous and adventurous journey.

Production And Development

The first announcement of a TV adaptation of Fallout was made in July 2020. It was revealed that the series was set to be developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for Amazon Studios. However, fans had no idea how long it would take to get ready or when a release date would be announced. Later, in January 2022, fans received news that Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner had been hired as showrunners. Soon after, actors were cast in roles, and filming began on July 5, 2022.

Read More: Video Game Characters That Deserve Their Own Movies

The Cast

As aforementioned, casting began in 2022. Walton Goggins was the first to bag his role as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard in February 2022. Soon after, in March, Ella Purnell joined the main cast, set to portray Lucy, the primary protagonist. Aaron Moten is also billed as a member of the main cast, and will be playing the character Maximus. Guest and supporting cast members include Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Matt Berry, Mike Doyle, and Leslie Uggams, among others. Altogether, these actors have been placed with the responsibility of bringing Fallout to life on TV screens.

While fans were initially worried about the treatment of this show, the trailers have significantly taken the edge off. On December 2, 2023, the teaser trailer was released, introducing viewers to the world of Fallout on TV. Subsequently, on March 7, 2024, the official trailer dropped, giving viewers a longer glimpse of what is to come. In less than 24 hours, the trailer amassed over five million views on YouTube. Evidently, fans are excited, and prepared to experience Fallout on TV for the first time. The series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.