- MusicPaul Rosenberg Says Eminem's "8 Mile" Isn't Getting A SequelPaul Rosenberg says no "8 Mile" sequel is happening.By Cole Blake
- TVLakeith Stanfield's "The Changeling": What We Know“Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?”By Demi Phillips
- TV"Y: The Last Man" TV Series Gets First Official TrailerThe TV series, based on the DC comic of the same name, will premiere September 13th.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesJay-Z To Produce Netflix Thriller "Forty Acres"Jay-Z is producing another film for Netflix.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill To Play Sherlock Holmes In Upcoming “Enola Holmes” AdaptationHe’ll be starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentHBO Delivers Debut Trailer For "Watchmen" Television SpinoffDamon Lindelof gives himself carte blanche in the "Watchmen" trailer for his TV adaptation of the graphic novel.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentA "Saints Row" Movie Is Reportedly In Pre-ProductionCan "Saints Row" be the video game movie that breaks the vicious cycle?By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNarcos Video Game Announced With Teaser Trailer: WatchPlay as the cartel or the cops. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentSee Henry Cavill With Long White Hair In Netflix's "The Witcher"It looks pretty real. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Nod To "The Color Purple" On "Alright" Praised By The AuthorAlice Walker praises K Dot for understanding the truth behind her words.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael K. Williams Cast In Jordan Peele-J.J. Abrams HBO Series "Lovecraft Country"Michael K. Williams continues his association with HBO on the Jordan Peele-produced "Lovecraft Country."By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Role In "12 O’Clock Boys" Prolongs His Crucial Political AwakeningThe sweet political irony of Meek Mill new role in "12 O’Clock Boys" hearkens back to his NYC arrest in 2017 and beyond.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Roc Nation Joins BBC's Highly-Anticipated "Noughts & Crosses" SeriesRoc Nation has partnered with Participant Media to be the show's executive producers.By Alex Zidel