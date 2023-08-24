Lakeith Stanfield’s “The Changeling”: What We Know

Since the release of the trailer of The Changeling, the upcoming series has become highly anticipated. The horror-fantasy series was adapted from the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. The Changeling promises to be thrilling and guarantees a display of great acting. LaKeith Stanfield is set to star in the lead role, and the Academy Award nominee is known for his emotive range. He is most known for his performances in Straight Outta Compton, Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, and Atlanta.

The Changeling is set in New York City, detailing perilous events surrounding a pre-owned bookseller, Apollo Kagwa. The fairy tale-turned-nightmare premise will set Apollo on an exciting journey to save his family. It is set to premiere on September 8th on Apple TV+.

Background

The award-winning author, Victor LaValle has received much ovation for his best-selling horror fantasy book, The Changeling. The book has won multiple awards since its publication on June 13, 2017. Much of its acclaim and success led to the book-to-screen adaptation. In 2017, Annapurna Pictures obtained the rights to create a television adaptation of the award-winning book.

LaKeith Stanfield, in addition to his lead role, also serves as an executive producer and co-writer. Grammy-winner Melina Matsoukas was appointed as the series’ director. Kelly Marcel is the show-runner and also the primary screenwriter. According to the official Apple TV+ synopsis, the series is “A fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

Read More: LaKeith Stanfield Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Haunted Mansion” Star Worth?

The Changeling

The trailer opens with a focus on the lead characters, Apollo and Emma, two romantic partners. The start of the trailer also possesses all the makings of a romance story exploration—a well-executed misdirection. The eeriness then starts to creep in with scenes of Emma recounting an encounter between her and a lone strange woman. This takes place at a lagoon in Brazil. The trailer then takes a full turn into an immersive experience for both partners. At some point before the thrilling events, Emma appears to be pregnant. She eventually gives birth, and their newborn; by virtue of the series title, this might be a key element in the plot. The final scenes of the trailer also foreshadow a sequence of dark, thought-provoking, and horrifying events.

Besides LaKeith as lead Apollo Kagwa, the series also features a fine cast of talented actors and actresses. Co-starring as Apollo’s wife Emma Valentine is Clark Backo, known for her role in Letterkenny. Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Malcolm Barrett, Jared Abrahamson, and Amirah Vann round out the main cast.

Read More: SZA Taps Lakeith Stanfield For Tarantino-esque “Shirt” Video

Release Date

The Changeling will have eight episodes, three of which will be released at once on September 8th, 2023. The following episodes will then be released on a weekly basis, leading up to the season finale on October 13. The spine-chilling series promises to be an intensely suspenseful experience for its audience. The stellar casting of LaKeith Stanfield and his incredible co-stars also proves some electrifying performances are on the way. The Changeling is guaranteed to be a blend of unique storytelling and execution.