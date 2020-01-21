apple tv
- TVParamount Plus Apple TV: How To Watch, Streaming And MoreExplore how to effortlessly set up and enjoy streaming on Paramount Plus via AppleTV. Discover quality, pricing, and parental controls.By Jake Skudder
- TVHijack Season 1: Apple TV, Release Date, Idris Elba, Cast and MoreDiscover "Hijack", Apple TV+'s thrilling new series. Premiering on June 28, 2023, with Idris Elba leading an impressive ensemble cast.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRihanna's Super Bowl Performance Will Be Recorded For Documentary: ReportRihanna's performance at the Super Bowl will reportedly be recorded for AppleTV+.By Cole Blake
- TVSeth Rogen To Direct & Star In AppleTV+ SeriesSeth Rogen will be directing and starring in a new series for AppleTV+.By Cole Blake
- TVPaul Rudd Plays Will Ferrell’s Therapist In New Dark Comedy, “The Shrink Next Door”The Apple TV+ series is set to premiere on November 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBillie Eilish's "The World's A Little Blurry" Documentary Trailer Drops"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" releases on February 26, 2021.By Alycia Williams
- MusicJustin Timberlake Teases New Album, Says He Hopes To Work With Kendrick LamarJustin Timberlake says he has new music on the way and he hopes to work with Kendrick Lamar or Travis Scott.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew "Palmer" Trailer Reveals Justin Timberlake's Return To Acting For Apple TVCheck out the new trailer for Justin Timberlake's first movie since 2017, "Palmer.".By Cole Blake
- MusicMariah Carey Drops Full Trailer For "Magical Christmas Special""Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" premieres next week on Apple TV+, and now you can get a preview of the special guests and vivid animations in the newly-released official trailer.By Keenan Higgins
- TVKardashians Rumored To Be Negotiating Streaming Deal With Netflix, Amazon Or AppleFollowing recent headlines that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will be ending in early 2021, it's now being reported that the multibillion-dollar reality TV family may end up on your favorite streaming service.By Keenan Higgins
- TVRob McElhenney Says "Sunny" Will Tackle COVID-19 Outbreak & Run ForeverRob McElhenney on how long "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" will run for, and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeastie Boys Documentary Release Date AnnouncedThe Beastie Boys documentary directed by Spike Jonze will be available on Apple TV+ on April 24th, until then we have an extended first-look trailer. By Bhaven Moorthy
- TVHBO Claims Russell Simmons' Rape Accusation DocumentaryHBO Max is the official home of "On The Record."By Dominiq R.
- RandomRussell Simmons' Sexual Assault Doc Receives Standing Ovation At Sundance Film FestivalThe documentary accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault was surprisingly well-received at Sundance. By Dominiq R.
- TVThe First Trailer For The "Beastie Boys Story" Has Arrived: Watch The VideoGet ready for Ad-Rock & Mike D to take their fans on a historic journey in the new "Beastie Boys Story" documentary. By Dominiq R.
- TVApple Releases Groundbreaking Trailer For LGBTQ Docuseries "Visible"Apple TV's “Visible: Out On Television” docuseries will showcase the development of LGBTQ characters in mainstream television and media. By Dominiq R.