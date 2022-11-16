Seth Rogen will be directing and starring in his own AppleTV+ comedy series about the film industry. Rogen will be working on the project with his longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg.

According to Deadline, the show will follow “a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.”

WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 03: Seth Rogen attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Blockers” at Regency Village Theatre on April 3, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Along with Rogen and Goldberg, Veep alums Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory will be writing the series as well. The two will also executive produce and serve as showrunners.

In addition to the new AppleTV+ series, Rogen also recently announced a continuation of his 2016 film, Sausage Party. A series based on the film will be coming to Amazon in 2024 with multiple original cast members attached. Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, and more starred in the film.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment,” Rogen and Evan Goldberg said in a statement. “We’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

Rogen will also make his first appearance on the big screen in two years for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. While currently out in a limited release, the movie will hit theaters nationwide on November 23, 2022. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, and more round out the cast.

AppleTV+ has yet to announce a release date for Rogen’s upcoming series.

[Via]