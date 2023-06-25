An exhilarating thrill ride awaits Apple TV+ subscribers, with the upcoming British miniseries Hijack, slated for a premiere on June 28th, 2023. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the show is set to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and impressive cast​.

Mark your calendars for June 28th, 2023! That’s when Hijack will make its highly anticipated debut on Apple TV+. The suspense is palpable, with eager fans counting down the days until the series premieres​.

The Premise

Hijack revolves around Sam, a skilled business negotiator forced to apply his acumen in an extraordinary situation. Tasked with resolving a hijacking incident on a flight from Dubai to London, Sam must negotiate a peaceful resolution in a tense environment. This gripping premise lays the groundwork for a series that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats​.

The Cast And Characters

Idris Elba, acclaimed for his exceptional acting prowess, leads the series in the role of Sam Nelson. Alongside Elba, the series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor, Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson, and Max Beesley as DI Daniel Farrell.

Adding further depth to the series is Eve Myles as Alice Sinclair, Neil Maskell as Stuart Atterton, and Kate Phillips as Collette. The series also features Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly as Jamie Constantinou, Mohamed Elsandel as Jaden, Ben Miles as Robin Allen, Holly Aird as Amanda, Gretchen Egolf as Adelaide, Antonia Salib as Leesha, Zora Bishop as Deevia, Fatima Adoum as Rashida, Ananya Chadha, Nebras Jamali as Nasir, Lucia Aliu as Lizzy Blakefield, Mei Henri as Naomi, and Chantelle Alle as Kacey, all adding color to the exciting narrative​.

Behind The Scenes

News of the upcoming miniseries first broke in April 2022 when Apple TV+ gave the green light for the production, with Elba starring and serving as an executive producer. The script, penned by George Kay, and directed by Jim Field Smith, lends credence to the project’s high expectations.

The production started in May 2022 in Aylesbury and extended till October of the same year. Along with Elba, the cast saw an addition in May with Archie Panjabi joining the ranks. With such a stellar team behind the scenes, Hijack appears to be a series that will be both riveting and memorable​.

In conclusion, Hijack promises to be a thrilling addition to Apple TV+’s roster of shows. With a captivating premise, an all-star cast, and an experienced production team, ‘Hijack’ is poised to hijack viewers’ attention come June 28, 2023.