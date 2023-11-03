Paramount Plus Apple TV: How To Watch, Streaming And More

Paramount Plus is a growing titan in the streaming arena, offering a vast range of movies, TV shows, live sports, and news. For AppleTV users, accessing this streaming service is straightforward, enhancing the viewing experience on the big screen. This article explores how to watch Paramount Plus on AppleTV, the streaming quality you can expect, and more.

Setting Up Paramount Plus On AppleTV

Setting up Paramount Plus on your AppleTV is a simple process that doesn’t require much time. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Ensure your AppleTV is updated to the latest software version. Navigate to the App Store from the AppleTV home screen. In the search bar, type “Paramount Plus” and select the app from the results. Click on the download icon to install the app on your AppleTV. Once installed, open the app and sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one directly from the app.

Streaming Quality And Performance

A 4K Apple TV streaming box and remote control, taken on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The streaming quality on Paramount Plus via AppleTV is top-notch, given the capabilities of modern AppleTV models. Users can expect:

Crisp and clear high-definition (HD) streaming.

Smooth playback with minimal buffering.

A vast selection of content in 4K Ultra HD for supported titles.

The performance largely depends on your internet speed. A stable and fast internet connection will ensure a seamless streaming experience.

Navigating The Content Library

The user-friendly interface on AppleTV allows for easy navigation through its extensive content library. Categories are well-organized, making it simple to find your favorite shows, movies, or live sports events. The search function further simplifies the task of finding specific titles.

Subscription Plans And Pricing

Paramount Plus offers various subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets:

The Essential Plan: This is a budget-friendly option, providing access to a vast library of content with limited commercials at $6 a month or $60 a year.

The Premium Plan: For a slightly higher fee, the Premium Plan offers commercial-free viewing and additional content at $12 a month or $120 a year.

Parental Controls And Customization

Paramount Plus provides robust parental controls, ensuring a safe viewing environment for younger audience members. You can easily set up parental controls from your account settings, allowing you to filter content based on age ratings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I manage my subscription on AppleTV? You can manage your subscription directly from the Paramount Plus app or via your Apple account settings.

Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus via AppleTV? Yes, live TV including news and sports is available.

Is there a free trial? Paramount Plus often offers free trials for new users, allowing you to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

What is the difference between HD and 4K streaming? 4K streaming provides a higher resolution and clearer picture quality compared to HD streaming.

Can I download content for offline viewing? Currently, Paramount Plus does not support content downloads on AppleTV, but you can download content on other devices for offline viewing.



With the right setup and subscription, enjoying Paramount Plus on AppleTV can significantly enhance your streaming experience. Whether you’re a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or someone who loves binge-watching TV series, Paramount Plus has a rich content library to cater to your entertainment needs.