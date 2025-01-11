Tyler The Creator Enters The Video Game World With Fan-Made Adventure Through His Eras

This is the same brain behind that Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" game you might've seen last year.

Tyler, The Gamer? One particular fan of the Hawthorne native just announced a new video game he developed, which consists of different levels based on Tyler The Creator's music videos, worlds, and album eras. The main brain behind it is Ali Graham, who also made the viral Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" game that you might have seen last year. Tyler The Game is looking like a 2D platformer with a lot of different levels running all the way from the "Yonkers" video to the "THOUGHT I WAS DEAD" visuals. Its current desktop-only demo might be scant, but Graham hopes to use more fundraising goals to expand the video game to its fullest potential.

"We want to create the ultimate celebration of the genius of Tyler, The Creator in video game form with playable levels inspired by the colorful and magical worlds created through his music, albums and videos," Ali Graham wrote on the game's official website. "The idea is [to] ‘game-ify’ some of his most iconic moments from his career – whether jumping through giant bee-filled sunflower fields (‘Flower Boy’) riding his bike through the woods (‘Wolf’), avoiding overenthusiastic fans (‘Noid’) or escaping getting burnt to a crisp (‘IFHY’)."

Maybe Tyler, The Creator will catch wind of this and support this video game throughout its development, although that's a question that only Father Time will be able to answer. Elsewhere, he focused his energies right now on the fires ravaging his home of Los Angeles, opening up his GOLF WANG flagship store for donations and pick-ups and sharing many resources on social media to help those in need. Celebrities can't make a natural disaster go away, but they can use their platforms to lend a helping hand to those who need it more than they do.