Iggy Pop Reveals How Tyler The Creator Has "Old School Talent"

Tyler, The Creator has received praise from a legendary singer.

Iggy Pop showed love to Tyler, The Creator during a recent episode of his BBC Radio 6 show, Iggy Confidential. The praise comes after the two, alongside ASAP Rocky, starred in a Gucci Tailoring campaign ad back in 2020. “I’ve always liked Tyler. I did a day’s work with him once, and he would do what it takes to get attention,” Iggy said. “He’s also a genuine all-around song, dance, writer, talent — a genuine old-school talent with a new-school approach.”

Iggy isn't the only legendary musician to praise Tyler in recent days. Speaking with HipHopDX, earlier this week, Ice Cube said of the Odd Future founder: “That’s L.A. That’s the L.A. people don’t know about — ultra-creative individuals who won’t conform to the culture of gangbanging. They’re going to be themselves. He reminds me of, like, The Pharycde. Here’s another: the Black Eyed Peas come from here. You’re going to always have those groups who are going to stay down with their own style and their own flavor, and going to win with it. Because they’re not conforming, they’re not being what you want them to be; they’re being who they are. And you gotta salute that.”

Iggy Pop Performs During Corona Capital Fest

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: Iggy Pop performs during the third day of Corona Capital Fest at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on November 17, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Iggy Pop and Ice Cube's praise for Tyler comes after he dropped his latest album, Chromakopia, last October. The project features collaborations with a number of stars including Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Solange, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Thundercat, and Teezo Touchdown, among others. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, having moved 299,500 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Iggy Pop Praises Tyler, The Creator