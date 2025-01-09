Iggy Pop Reveals How Tyler The Creator Has "Old School Talent"

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Magnum Cannes Listening Party - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Iggy Pop participates in exclusive live listening party hosted by Nicky Doll at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.  Magnum ice cream is partnering with global award-winner and Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan to create three all-new remixes of his track "Honey", celebrating the launch of the brand's all-new summer flavours, Euphoria, Wonder and Chill. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Tyler, The Creator has received praise from a legendary singer.

Iggy Pop showed love to Tyler, The Creator during a recent episode of his BBC Radio 6 show, Iggy Confidential. The praise comes after the two, alongside ASAP Rocky, starred in a Gucci Tailoring campaign ad back in 2020. “I’ve always liked Tyler. I did a day’s work with him once, and he would do what it takes to get attention,” Iggy said. “He’s also a genuine all-around song, dance, writer, talent — a genuine old-school talent with a new-school approach.”

Iggy isn't the only legendary musician to praise Tyler in recent days. Speaking with HipHopDX, earlier this week, Ice Cube said of the Odd Future founder: “That’s L.A. That’s the L.A. people don’t know about — ultra-creative individuals who won’t conform to the culture of gangbanging. They’re going to be themselves. He reminds me of, like, The Pharycde. Here’s another: the Black Eyed Peas come from here. You’re going to always have those groups who are going to stay down with their own style and their own flavor, and going to win with it. Because they’re not conforming, they’re not being what you want them to be; they’re being who they are. And you gotta salute that.”

Read More: A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, & Iggy Pop Star In Gucci's Wonderful New Ad

Iggy Pop Performs During Corona Capital Fest

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: Iggy Pop performs during the third day of Corona Capital Fest at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on November 17, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Iggy Pop and Ice Cube's praise for Tyler comes after he dropped his latest album, Chromakopia, last October. The project features collaborations with a number of stars including Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Solange, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Thundercat, and Teezo Touchdown, among others. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, having moved 299,500 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Iggy Pop Praises Tyler, The Creator

In promotion of his latest album, Tyler will be embarking on a world tour in February. Check out Iggy Pop's full comments on Tyler, The Creator below.

Read More: Ice Cube Compares Tyler, The Creator To Legendary L.A. Rap Group

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...