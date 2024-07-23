Drake Fan Creates "Family Matters" Game In Retaliation To "Not Like Us" Flash Creation

Drake has some truly ride or die fans.

Overall, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has been over for a while now. This is mostly because a winner has been declared. The consensus is that Kendrick came through with the win. However, some Drake fans are holding onto the idea that their guy actually was victorious. This has led to plenty social media meltdowns from the OVO-vengers side of things. Regardless, you have to give the Drake stans credit for being so consistent and downright persistent at times.

A great example of this is how just a couple of weeks ago, some Kendrick Lamar fans created a "Not Like Us" video game. It was a Flash game in which you played as Kendrick who could be seen whacking away at Drake-related items. Well, a new version of the game has been created although this time around, it is a "Family Matters" game. The object of this game is to shoot a Grammy into Kendrick's mouth whenever he opens up.

Drake Fans Are Getting Creative

This is a reference to the infamous lyric "Kendrick just opened his mouth, somebody give him a Grammy right now." It was one of those lyrics that many found humorous, although others thought it was Drake showcasing his jealousy. Whatever the case may be, you cannot deny that Drake fans work extremely hard, regardless of the circumstances. Only time will tell whether or not this beef inspires more video games.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake fans are doing a bit too much here? What do you make of the Drake and Kendrick beef now that it has been over three months since it all took place?