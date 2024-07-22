M Night Shyamalan Recalls The Moment He Heard Kendrick Lamar's "The Sixth Sense" Reference On "Not Like Us"

M Night Shyamalan says he loves Kendrick Lamar.

M Night Shyamalan recently discussed Kendrick Lamar making multiple references to his iconic film, The Sixth Sense, amid his feud with Drake during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee. He appeared on the show alongside his daughter, Saleka. On his diss track, "Euphoria," Lamar raps: “Am I battlin' ghost or AI? / N***a feelin' like Joel Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him.” Additionally, to kick off his hit song, "Not Like Us," he references the classic line, "I see dead people."

“We kind of lightly know each other, and I did know [he was a fan],” the legendary director said. “He’s very gracious with me, and I love him.” From there, he recalled the first time he heard Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss track. “The first song [of the Drake disses] ends with it,” he said. “So someone in the office was like, ‘Oh, Kendrick just dropped something and it references one of your [movies].’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ That was before everything blew up.”

Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Shyamalan appeared on the show to discuss his new film, Trap, which hits theaters on August 2. The movie follows a serial killer who joins his daughter at a concert for a pop star before realizing it is all a set-up to try and catch him. It stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill.

M Night Shyamalan Appears On "Way Up With Angela Yee"