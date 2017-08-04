m night Shyamalan
- MusicApple's Streaming Service Set To Battle With Netflix "Within Months" Of LaunchApple is ready to steal Netflix's market share, come mid-April.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentM. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" Lands A Brand New TrailerSamuel L. Jackon's "Mr. Glass" is plotting and scheming.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentM. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" Trailer Proves The Director Is Back With A VengeanceThe first look at M. Night Shamalyan's "Glass" has arrived, pairing Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy.By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Glass" Poster Unites Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, & Bruce WillisWorld's collide on the "Glass" poster. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentM. Night Shyamalan Bringing Psychological Thriller Series To Apple TVThe king of plot twists is directing an original series. By hnhh
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Get Out" Is 2017's Most Profitable FilmJordan Peele's "Get Out" continues to impress.By Mitch Findlay