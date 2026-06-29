Yung Miami Receives Huge Standing Ovation At The BET Awards As Crowd Sings "Spend Dat"

Yung Miami has had a turbulent couple of years in the music industry. At the end of 2023, she broke up with JT, as the City Girls went solo. For the most part, the artist put her music career on the back burner as she sought out different projects.

Meanwhile, her highly publicized relationship with Diddy was placed under scrutiny following the charges that were brought against him. Following his conviction on transportation charges, the scrutiny continued to follow Yung Miami. This led to doubts about whether or not she could truly make a musical comeback.

Clearly, Miami has proven the naysayers wrong. Her new song "Spend Dat" continues to climb the Billboard charts, and it has fans clamoring for more. In fact, Yung Miami's peers are cheering for her the hardest, as evidenced by her recent appearance at the BET Awards.

Yung Miami was presenting the BET HER Award, which eventually went to Doechii and SZA. As soon as Miami walked out onto the stage, the crowd began chanting the lyrics to "Spend Dat," all while giving the artist a standing ovation.

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Yung Miami Completes Her Comeback

It was a special moment for an artist who some were counting out. Overall, it just goes to show that one big song can change the narrative, regardless of what has happened in the past.

Yung Miami seemed to appreciate the ovation and soaked in the moment. It was certainly nice to see, and we're sure this will put a battery in her back to continue making new music.