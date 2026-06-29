Yung Miami Receives Huge Standing Ovation At The BET Awards As Crowd Sings "Spend Dat"

BY Alexander Cole
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Yung Miami was at the BET Awards on Sunday night, where she received a standing ovation from her peers in attendance.

Yung Miami has had a turbulent couple of years in the music industry. At the end of 2023, she broke up with JT, as the City Girls went solo. For the most part, the artist put her music career on the back burner as she sought out different projects.

Meanwhile, her highly publicized relationship with Diddy was placed under scrutiny following the charges that were brought against him. Following his conviction on transportation charges, the scrutiny continued to follow Yung Miami. This led to doubts about whether or not she could truly make a musical comeback.

Clearly, Miami has proven the naysayers wrong. Her new song "Spend Dat" continues to climb the Billboard charts, and it has fans clamoring for more. In fact, Yung Miami's peers are cheering for her the hardest, as evidenced by her recent appearance at the BET Awards.

Yung Miami was presenting the BET HER Award, which eventually went to Doechii and SZA. As soon as Miami walked out onto the stage, the crowd began chanting the lyrics to "Spend Dat," all while giving the artist a standing ovation.

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Yung Miami Completes Her Comeback

It was a special moment for an artist who some were counting out. Overall, it just goes to show that one big song can change the narrative, regardless of what has happened in the past.

Yung Miami seemed to appreciate the ovation and soaked in the moment. It was certainly nice to see, and we're sure this will put a battery in her back to continue making new music.

Fans are waiting for that next single, and it's likely coming soon. Although for now, "Spend Dat" remains a song of the summer contender.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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