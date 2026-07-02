Producer J. White Did It remixed "Spend Dat" with India.Arie's classic, prompting Yung Miami to repost a response.

The City Girls star was made aware of the video and reposted it with a series of eyeball emojis. Some took to social media to argue that J. White Did It is only proving Arie's point, while others called it disrespectful. Meanwhile, Yung Miami's defenders think that people are blowing this all out of proportion.

After some interpreted her comments as support for a boycott, Arie clarified that she wasn't telling anyone what to stream. Instead, she said people are free to make their own choices , even if she personally disagrees with what the song represents. As the conversation surrounding India.Arie's comments and clarifying updates continue, "Spend Dat" producer J. White Did It has emerged. In a clip, he's seen hinting at a remix to Yung Miami's latest hit, adding Arie's Grammy-nominated classic hit, "Video."

India.Arie made the remarks while responding to a discussion in which she called the "mass acceptance" of "Spend Dat" a "crystal clear sign" of a broader problem. "I finally realized that not EVERYBODY wants to get free," she stated. "And it was a very, very, very rude awakening. smh. because the mass acceptance of this song is a crystal clear sign of this much bigger truth."

The debate over what Hip Hop should celebrate has resurfaced countless times over the past three decades. This usually happens whenever a record becomes too popular for critics to ignore. That conversation found new life this week after Yung Miami's viral single "Spend Dat" became the target of India.Arie, who argued that the song's widespread success reflects something much deeper than personal taste. Rather than focusing solely on the record itself, the Grammy-winning singer questioned what its popularity reveals about the culture that embraces it.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.