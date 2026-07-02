The debate over what Hip Hop should celebrate has resurfaced countless times over the past three decades. This usually happens whenever a record becomes too popular for critics to ignore. That conversation found new life this week after Yung Miami's viral single "Spend Dat" became the target of India.Arie, who argued that the song's widespread success reflects something much deeper than personal taste. Rather than focusing solely on the record itself, the Grammy-winning singer questioned what its popularity reveals about the culture that embraces it.
India.Arie made the remarks while responding to a discussion in which she called the "mass acceptance" of "Spend Dat" a "crystal clear sign" of a broader problem. "I finally realized that not EVERYBODY wants to get free," she stated. "And it was a very, very, very rude awakening. smh. because the mass acceptance of this song is a crystal clear sign of this much bigger truth."
Read More: Yung Miami Receives Huge Standing Ovation At The BET Awards As Crowd Sings "Spend Dat"
J. White Did It Claps Back In His Own Way
After some interpreted her comments as support for a boycott, Arie clarified that she wasn't telling anyone what to stream. Instead, she said people are free to make their own choices, even if she personally disagrees with what the song represents. As the conversation surrounding India.Arie's comments and clarifying updates continue, "Spend Dat" producer J. White Did It has emerged. In a clip, he's seen hinting at a remix to Yung Miami's latest hit, adding Arie's Grammy-nominated classic hit, "Video."
The City Girls star was made aware of the video and reposted it with a series of eyeball emojis. Some took to social media to argue that J. White Did It is only proving Arie's point, while others called it disrespectful. Meanwhile, Yung Miami's defenders think that people are blowing this all out of proportion.
Check it out below.