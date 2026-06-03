Yung Miami Gives Cryptic Response As X User Suggests Fans Want A Sex Tape Leak

BY Alexander Cole
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Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 7, 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Yung Miami visits SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Following the leaked sex tape involving Diddy and Daphne Joy, one X user was hoping for another tape with Yung Miami.

Yung Miami's relationship with Diddy has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years. Of course, the two were dating prior to the mogul's legal issues. Eventually, the two broke up, although Yung Miami remained a topic of conversation during the ensuing trial.

Over the weekend, there was a large update in the case, as a sex tape was leaked featuring Sly Diggler, Diddy, and Daphne Joy. This sex tape became the subject of internet discourse, and there has been a larger conversation about the ethics of these kinds of tapes.

Meanwhile, some are using this as an opportunity to taunt Yung Miami on social media. One person even wrote, “N*ggas saying they waiting on the Caresha tape." The artist saw this particular comment and decided to weigh in with a cryptic array of dancing and champagne emojis.

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Yung Miami Speaks

Yung Miami has also been using these emojis to celebrate the success of her song "Spend Dat." This has become a viral sensation, with some claiming that it is a song of the summer candidate.

Overall, the song recently hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the 66th spot. On other charts, it has been sitting towards the top, which just goes to show that a Yung Miami solo album has a ton of potential.

Fans have been very hopeful that Yung Miami will drop a solo album, sooner rather than later. Her breakup with JT was a massive story in 2024, and it has been a while since she's been active. However, with "Spend Dat" climbing the charts, perhaps Yung Miami will look to keep the momentum alive.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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