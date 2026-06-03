Yung Miami Gives Cryptic Response As X User Suggests Fans Want A Sex Tape Leak

Following the leaked sex tape involving Diddy and Daphne Joy, one X user was hoping for another tape with Yung Miami.

Fans have been very hopeful that Yung Miami will drop a solo album, sooner rather than later. Her breakup with JT was a massive story in 2024, and it has been a while since she's been active. However, with "Spend Dat" climbing the charts, perhaps Yung Miami will look to keep the momentum alive.

Meanwhile, some are using this as an opportunity to taunt Yung Miami on social media. One person even wrote, “N*ggas saying they waiting on the Caresha tape." The artist saw this particular comment and decided to weigh in with a cryptic array of dancing and champagne emojis.

Over the weekend, there was a large update in the case, as a sex tape was leaked featuring Sly Diggler, Diddy, and Daphne Joy. This sex tape became the subject of internet discourse, and there has been a larger conversation about the ethics of these kinds of tapes.

Yung Miami's relationship with Diddy has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years. Of course, the two were dating prior to the mogul's legal issues. Eventually, the two broke up, although Yung Miami remained a topic of conversation during the ensuing trial.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!