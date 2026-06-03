Yung Miami Gives Cryptic Response As X User Suggests Fans Want A Sex Tape Leak

Yung Miami's relationship with Diddy has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years. Of course, the two were dating prior to the mogul's legal issues. Eventually, the two broke up, although Yung Miami remained a topic of conversation during the ensuing trial.
Over the weekend, there was a large update in the case, as a sex tape was leaked featuring Sly Diggler, Diddy, and Daphne Joy. This sex tape became the subject of internet discourse, and there has been a larger conversation about the ethics of these kinds of tapes.
Meanwhile, some are using this as an opportunity to taunt Yung Miami on social media. One person even wrote, “N*ggas saying they waiting on the Caresha tape." The artist saw this particular comment and decided to weigh in with a cryptic array of dancing and champagne emojis.
Yung Miami Speaks
Yung Miami has also been using these emojis to celebrate the success of her song "Spend Dat." This has become a viral sensation, with some claiming that it is a song of the summer candidate.
Overall, the song recently hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the 66th spot. On other charts, it has been sitting towards the top, which just goes to show that a Yung Miami solo album has a ton of potential.
Fans have been very hopeful that Yung Miami will drop a solo album, sooner rather than later. Her breakup with JT was a massive story in 2024, and it has been a while since she's been active. However, with "Spend Dat" climbing the charts, perhaps Yung Miami will look to keep the momentum alive.