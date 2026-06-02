Daphne Joy Catches Heat For Promoting OnlyFans Following Diddy Sex Tape Leak

BY Alexander Cole
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Maybelline New York Celebrates Their Latest Collection With An LA Beauty Bash Hosted By Gigi Hadid With Celebrity Makeup Artist Erin Parsons
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)
Daphne Joy is being called out by DJ Vlad after promoting her OnlyFans in the midst of the Diddy sex tape scandal.

Daphne Joy is currently in the news following the leaked Diddy sex tape involving Joy and Sly Diggler. The tape leaked over the weekend and became a major talking point on social media, as fans were desperate to weigh in.

Since that time, Joy has confirmed that the woman on the tape is indeed her. However, she also alleged that the tape was filmed without her consent. She also says the leak was part of a larger extortion plot in which someone demanded her to pay money to stop the video from coming out.

In the aftermath of all of this, Joy is now facing some criticism. On X, DJ Vlad revealed that Joy is currently promoting her OnlyFans at an 85 percent discount. Some feel as though this is in poor taste, especially given the model's recent statement on the matter.

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Image via X

For instance, Ben Baller responded to Vlad, saying, "This bih is so full of shit. For the 16+ years I’ve known her , her entire persona has been opportunity and marketing her sexuality to get ahead. She shouldn’t have even addressed it."

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Daphne Joy Reacts To Sex Tape Leak
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Image via X

As we mentioned previously, Joy posted and deleted a statement on Monday morning in relation to the sex tape leak. It was here where she alleged that the video was non-consensual. She also states that she was in love with Diddy at the time and was willing to do anything to satisfy him. However, she now realizes that the relationship was allegedly abusive and that she can never let herself be in that spot again.

At this time, Joy's statement on the matter remains absent from her Instagram.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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