Daphne Joy Catches Heat For Promoting OnlyFans Following Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Daphne Joy is currently in the news following the leaked Diddy sex tape involving Joy and Sly Diggler. The tape leaked over the weekend and became a major talking point on social media, as fans were desperate to weigh in.

Since that time, Joy has confirmed that the woman on the tape is indeed her. However, she also alleged that the tape was filmed without her consent. She also says the leak was part of a larger extortion plot in which someone demanded her to pay money to stop the video from coming out.

In the aftermath of all of this, Joy is now facing some criticism. On X, DJ Vlad revealed that Joy is currently promoting her OnlyFans at an 85 percent discount. Some feel as though this is in poor taste, especially given the model's recent statement on the matter.

Image via X

For instance, Ben Baller responded to Vlad, saying, "This bih is so full of shit. For the 16+ years I’ve known her , her entire persona has been opportunity and marketing her sexuality to get ahead. She shouldn’t have even addressed it."

Daphne Joy Reacts To Sex Tape Leak

Image via X

As we mentioned previously, Joy posted and deleted a statement on Monday morning in relation to the sex tape leak. It was here where she alleged that the video was non-consensual. She also states that she was in love with Diddy at the time and was willing to do anything to satisfy him. However, she now realizes that the relationship was allegedly abusive and that she can never let herself be in that spot again.