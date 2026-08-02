Tyla Denies Stealing Yung Miami's Song For "Chanel"

Tyla was the most recent guest on Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities show on YouTube, where they got into a lot of topics during their cooking session. In a viral moment from the program, the singer addressed last year's claims from Yung Miami about her allegedly stealing the former City Girl's ideas for her "Chanel" single.

For those unaware, Miami had claimed she bit off her "Take Me To Chanel" snippet to make the single, although both tracks don't have many similarities beyond the topic. Blackwell asked the South African artist about this, which she denied outright before explaining what happened.

"It's funny because... When I saw [Miami's] tweet, I was like, 'I think this is about me,'" she expressed. "I remember we were in this room... [Miami] played, like, 20 songs. Months later, [a writer] sent me 'Chanel.' So she already made the vibes and the concept. She's like, 'Do you like this song?' I was like, 'Yeah!' And it's so long after. I'm not thinking about that. But I get it, because it's happened to me before where I felt like, 'Damn, I played this for someone. Why does this sound similar to my song?' That kind of happens. So I get her. But no, that's weird. I would never do that. Girl, do you think I'm trying to ruin my career?"

Tyla Addresses Yung Miami's "Chanel" Claims

Tyla shouted Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" out, singing and dancing along to show there are no hard feelings and that she's a big fan. She also called the former City Girl "cool," making it clear there are no issues here.

We will see if Miami herself decides to respond to this in any way. Hopefully the two can link up and make a hit together. After all, great minds think alike, and they love Chanel, too.