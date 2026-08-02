Tyla Denies Stealing Yung Miami's Song For "Chanel"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tyla Denies Stealing Yung Miami Chanel
Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tyla performs during the 2026 WNBA All Star Game half time show between Team Coop and Team Spoon at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Yung Miami went off on Tyla back in October of last year for allegedly stealing her ideas for the singer's "Chanel" single.

Tyla was the most recent guest on Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities show on YouTube, where they got into a lot of topics during their cooking session. In a viral moment from the program, the singer addressed last year's claims from Yung Miami about her allegedly stealing the former City Girl's ideas for her "Chanel" single.

For those unaware, Miami had claimed she bit off her "Take Me To Chanel" snippet to make the single, although both tracks don't have many similarities beyond the topic. Blackwell asked the South African artist about this, which she denied outright before explaining what happened.

"It's funny because... When I saw [Miami's] tweet, I was like, 'I think this is about me,'" she expressed. "I remember we were in this room... [Miami] played, like, 20 songs. Months later, [a writer] sent me 'Chanel.' So she already made the vibes and the concept. She's like, 'Do you like this song?' I was like, 'Yeah!' And it's so long after. I'm not thinking about that. But I get it, because it's happened to me before where I felt like, 'Damn, I played this for someone. Why does this sound similar to my song?' That kind of happens. So I get her. But no, that's weird. I would never do that. Girl, do you think I'm trying to ruin my career?"

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Tyla Addresses Yung Miami's "Chanel" Claims

Tyla shouted Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" out, singing and dancing along to show there are no hard feelings and that she's a big fan. She also called the former City Girl "cool," making it clear there are no issues here.

We will see if Miami herself decides to respond to this in any way. Hopefully the two can link up and make a hit together. After all, great minds think alike, and they love Chanel, too.

Elsewhere, Tyla's celebrating her new album A*POP and its recent release, whereas Yung Miami sadly pulled out of tour dates. Both of them had big moments to follow the "Chanel" controversy, so they might move on from it altogether now. Maybe it's an opportunity to find common ground and collaborate.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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