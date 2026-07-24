A*POP - Album by Tyla

Tyla is back with her long-awaited sophomore album, A*POP! She's continuing a rise that has already made her one of music’s most exciting global stars. The South African singer builds on the amapiano sound that first introduced her to a wider audience while branching further into pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. The project also shows how much she has grown since her debut. Her vocals feel more confident, the songwriting is sharper, and the production gives her more room to experiment without losing the style that made her stand out in the first place.
Tyla has also figured out how to stay visible even when she is not actively releasing music. Whether she is headlining a festival, turning a dance into a viral TikTok moment, or making headlines with a standout performance, she knows how to keep people paying attention. A*POP* feels like another major step forward as she continues building a career that reaches far beyond any one genre or market.
Genre: Pop
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: A*POP
Tracklist for A*POP
- IS IT LOVE
- THAT GIRL
- KISS
- IS IT
- FAIRYTALE (feat. Liquideep)
- DOUBLE BLIND
- FEEL SOMETHING
- RIGHT NOW
- MR. NONCHALANT
- SHE DID IT AGAIN (feat. Zara Larsson)
- CHANEL
- CRAZY OF ME (feat. MaWhoo)
- I DON'T CARE (feat. Babalwa M)
- HOT TUBS