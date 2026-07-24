A*POP - Album by Tyla

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 6.11.13 PM Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 6.11.13 PM
Tyla's sophomore album marks a major step forward.

Tyla is back with her long-awaited sophomore album, A*POP! She's continuing a rise that has already made her one of music’s most exciting global stars. The South African singer builds on the amapiano sound that first introduced her to a wider audience while branching further into pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. The project also shows how much she has grown since her debut. Her vocals feel more confident, the songwriting is sharper, and the production gives her more room to experiment without losing the style that made her stand out in the first place.

Tyla has also figured out how to stay visible even when she is not actively releasing music. Whether she is headlining a festival, turning a dance into a viral TikTok moment, or making headlines with a standout performance, she knows how to keep people paying attention. A*POP* feels like another major step forward as she continues building a career that reaches far beyond any one genre or market.

Genre: Pop
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: A*POP

Tracklist for A*POP
  1. IS IT LOVE
  2. THAT GIRL
  3. KISS
  4. IS IT
  5. FAIRYTALE (feat. Liquideep)
  6. DOUBLE BLIND
  7. FEEL SOMETHING
  8. RIGHT NOW
  9. MR. NONCHALANT
  10. SHE DID IT AGAIN (feat. Zara Larsson)
  11. CHANEL
  12. CRAZY OF ME (feat. MaWhoo)
  13. I DON'T CARE (feat. Babalwa M)
  14. HOT TUBS

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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