A*POP - Album by Tyla

Tyla is back with her long-awaited sophomore album, A*POP! She's continuing a rise that has already made her one of music’s most exciting global stars. The South African singer builds on the amapiano sound that first introduced her to a wider audience while branching further into pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. The project also shows how much she has grown since her debut. Her vocals feel more confident, the songwriting is sharper, and the production gives her more room to experiment without losing the style that made her stand out in the first place.