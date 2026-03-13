Motion Party – 2-Pack by Bossman Dlow

BY Tallie Spencer
Bossman Dlow's showing people what it's like to have motion.

Bossman Dlow keeps his momentum going with his latest two-pack release Motion Party, featuring the title track alongside a second record, “Let’s Go Get Em.” Both records are fun, flashy and built around the Florida rapper’s signature confidence and money-first mentality. Bossman Dlow leans into his larger-than-life persona, flexing wealth, status, and the lifestyle that comes with being one of rap’s rising stars. The tracks play out like an invitation to Dlow’s world, where nonstop motion is the norm. With playful lines aimed at women and haters alike, both songs capture the same charismatic energy that helped push Dlow to viral success, reinforcing his reputation for delivering catchy, high-energy street anthems.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

What's your name, bae? You know you some fine s**t
Where you goin' after this? Who you ridin' with?
I don't wanna play with you, baby, what's your number?

