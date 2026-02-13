Act Like Money — BossMan Dlow

BY Tallie Spencer
The braggadocios record talks about getting money.

Florida’s rising motion man Bossman Dlow doubles down on his viral momentum with "Act Like Money." It's a swag-heavy street anthem built on hustler philosophy and Southern charisma. Known for his animated delivery and motivational trap talk, Dlow uses the record to reinforce themes of getting money. Plain and simple. The song has a larger-than-life flow, and rightfully so. "Act Like Money" continues his run of confidence-driven records that resonate across social media and club circuits alike.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

And if it ain't bout money I'm straight boy
I take you shopping go ahead baby I'll pay for it
Real street n*gga nothin' bout this fake

