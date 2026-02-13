Act Like Money — BossMan Dlow

Florida’s rising motion man Bossman Dlow doubles down on his viral momentum with "Act Like Money." It's a swag-heavy street anthem built on hustler philosophy and Southern charisma. Known for his animated delivery and motivational trap talk, Dlow uses the record to reinforce themes of getting money. Plain and simple. The song has a larger-than-life flow, and rightfully so. "Act Like Money" continues his run of confidence-driven records that resonate across social media and club circuits alike.