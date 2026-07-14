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Nike Atelier Unveils New Collection With Victor Wembanyama
The Nike Atelier Total 90, made for Victor Wembanyama, mixes soccer heritage with French team detailing ahead of its July 20th preorder.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 14, 2026