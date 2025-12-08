Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Nike Soccer Shoe At TOMA El Juego

BY Ben Atkinson 168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Travis Scott was seen wearing an unreleased Nike soccer shoe at TOMA El Juego in Miami, sparking a potential collaboration.

Travis Scott showed up to Miami’s TOMA El Juego celebrity match wearing something no one expected. Instead of a typical Jordan or Nike lifestyle model, he laced up an unreleased Nike soccer shoe that instantly pulled all the attention away from the field.

The event was already packed with stars, but Travis climbing a fence in the never-before-seen boot guaranteed the moment would go viral. The pair features a striking mint green upper with a polished gold Swoosh along the side.

Bright yellow laces sit over a sleek performance shape built for speed and touch, making it clear this isn’t a casual sneaker prototype. The midsole appears lightweight with football-style traction underneath, and a handwritten marking on the side adds to the sample feel.

Whether this is a player-exclusive, an early prototype, or part of a future Nike Football push remains unknown. Travis has influenced everything from Jordans to trainers, and this look suggests Nike might be leaning into a new crossover lane.

With soccer culture expanding fast in the US, seeing one of the biggest artists in the world wearing a mystery Nike boot is a strategic move. Right now, there’s no release info, no confirmation, and no official name.

If history repeats itself, anything Travis wears tends to gain momentum quickly. For now, fans are left watching clips, zooming into photos, and hoping this unreleased pair eventually hits shelves.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 “Space Jam” Set For Big 2026 Return

Travis Scott Unreleased Nike Soccer Shoe

The shoe features a mint green upper with a clean and aerodynamic shape. The gold Swoosh stands out with a metallic finish.

Also yellow laces add contrast and sit on a low-cut design built for speed. The outsole looks like a soccer cleat-inspired traction system and the midsole is slim and has a handwritten mark along the side.

Further the shoe has a modern, lightweight build that fits the performance feel. There is no branding on the tongue visible in the photos. The design looks sharp, fast, and polished. Overall it fits Travis Scott’s style without looking like a traditional lifestyle model.

Read More: Air Jordan 8 “BIN 23” Set For Premium 2026 Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
travis-scott-cpfm-x-nike-swamp-sponge-dunk-low Sneakers Travis Scott Wears New CPFM x Nike Collaboration 1174
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.0K
nike-kobe-8-protro-mambacurial-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacurial” Is Returning Soon 245
Comments 0