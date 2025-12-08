Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Nike Soccer Shoe At TOMA El Juego

Travis Scott showed up to Miami’s TOMA El Juego celebrity match wearing something no one expected. Instead of a typical Jordan or Nike lifestyle model, he laced up an unreleased Nike soccer shoe that instantly pulled all the attention away from the field.

The event was already packed with stars, but Travis climbing a fence in the never-before-seen boot guaranteed the moment would go viral. The pair features a striking mint green upper with a polished gold Swoosh along the side.

Bright yellow laces sit over a sleek performance shape built for speed and touch, making it clear this isn’t a casual sneaker prototype. The midsole appears lightweight with football-style traction underneath, and a handwritten marking on the side adds to the sample feel.

Whether this is a player-exclusive, an early prototype, or part of a future Nike Football push remains unknown. Travis has influenced everything from Jordans to trainers, and this look suggests Nike might be leaning into a new crossover lane.

With soccer culture expanding fast in the US, seeing one of the biggest artists in the world wearing a mystery Nike boot is a strategic move. Right now, there’s no release info, no confirmation, and no official name.

If history repeats itself, anything Travis wears tends to gain momentum quickly. For now, fans are left watching clips, zooming into photos, and hoping this unreleased pair eventually hits shelves.

