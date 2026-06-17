Joe Budden Goes Completely Scorched Earth On Victor Wembanyama

Joe Budden is a fan of the New York Knicks, and he was having a ton of fun watching his team win its first NBA title in 53 years on Saturday. The Knicks were able to take down the San Antonio Spurs, who came into the series as the favorites. This was mostly thanks to their 7'4" alien, Victor Wembanyama.

Throughout the series, Wemby was not the player fans were hoping for him to be. Instead, he played dirty and got himself into foul trouble. Furthermore, he was terrible down the stretch in games, as he could not get a basket in the paint. His Spurs gave up double-digit leads in every single game, making this a winnable series for the Spurs.

The NBA wants Wemby to be the face of the league, but as Joe Budden ranted earlier this week, he's not so sure that should be the case. In fact, Budden went completely scorched earth on Wembanyama for eight whole minutes.

Joe Budden Tells Us How He Really Feels

Throughout the rant, Budden speaks about how Wemby is a fake tough guy and that the Knicks have real big men on the team. Furthermore, he made fun of how Wembanyama is built, saying that he is easy to punk.

It was a passionate rant, although given how Wemby was moving throughout the postseason, it's not entirely undeserved. Not to mention, Knicks fans have been through enough pain over the years; they are allowed to talk like this after so many years away from the top of the sport.