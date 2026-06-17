Joe Budden Goes Completely Scorched Earth On Victor Wembanyama

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the media after the New York Knicks defeat the Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Following the New York Knicks' first title in 53 years, Joe Budden leveled some harsh criticisms against Victor Wembanyama.

Joe Budden is a fan of the New York Knicks, and he was having a ton of fun watching his team win its first NBA title in 53 years on Saturday. The Knicks were able to take down the San Antonio Spurs, who came into the series as the favorites. This was mostly thanks to their 7'4" alien, Victor Wembanyama.

Throughout the series, Wemby was not the player fans were hoping for him to be. Instead, he played dirty and got himself into foul trouble. Furthermore, he was terrible down the stretch in games, as he could not get a basket in the paint. His Spurs gave up double-digit leads in every single game, making this a winnable series for the Spurs.

The NBA wants Wemby to be the face of the league, but as Joe Budden ranted earlier this week, he's not so sure that should be the case. In fact, Budden went completely scorched earth on Wembanyama for eight whole minutes.

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Joe Budden Tells Us How He Really Feels

Throughout the rant, Budden speaks about how Wemby is a fake tough guy and that the Knicks have real big men on the team. Furthermore, he made fun of how Wembanyama is built, saying that he is easy to punk.

It was a passionate rant, although given how Wemby was moving throughout the postseason, it's not entirely undeserved. Not to mention, Knicks fans have been through enough pain over the years; they are allowed to talk like this after so many years away from the top of the sport.

The team's title defense starts in four months from now, and everyone will be watching intently to see if they can do it. As for Wembanyama, he needs to figure out his conditioning; otherwise, he will come up short again.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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