AND1 Hilariously Trolls Victor Wembanyama After Knicks Finals Win

AND1 posted two images on Instagram showing Knicks guard Jose Alvarado shooting over Victor Wembanyama. One image carried the caption "imagine being tall for no reason." The posts came shortly after the Knicks beat the Spurs to win the NBA title.

Wembanyama is still facing jokes online following that Finals loss. AND1 leaned into that moment with its own lighthearted jab. The brand's connection to the post goes beyond just timing. Alvarado wore AND1's Mad Game Pro player exclusives throughout the Knicks' playoff run.

The first image shows Alvarado rising for a contested jumper. Wembanyama reaches up beside him, unable to fully close the gap. The second photo shows Alvarado standing over Wembanyama after a different play. Both moments highlight the height gap between the two players clearly.

Alvarado's deal with AND1 turns these posts into useful marketing for the brand. Pairing real game footage with humor tends to perform well online. It also reinforces Alvarado's connection to the brand during a championship run. Meanwhile, Wembanyama has plenty of rebuilding ahead after a rough series.

The posts didn't reveal new information, but they captured a notable moment. A smaller guard got the better of one of the league's tallest players. That contrast made for an easy and lighthearted social media moment.

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AND1 Disses Victor Wembanyama

Alvarado has built a reputation around physical, high-energy defense throughout his career. That style sometimes leads to him matching up against much taller players.

Going at a seven-footer like Wembanyama only adds to that reputation. Wearing AND1's Mad Game Pro shoes throughout the playoffs gave the brand built-in visibility. Posting these specific images afterward extends that exposure even further.

The caption itself leans into a joke fans have made before. Height alone hasn't always translated to results for Wembanyama in big moments. That gap between size and outcome is part of why fans found the post funny.

For AND1, pairing a title run with playful trolling makes for an easy marketing win. It blends real basketball moments with humor that spreads quickly online.