Kanye Rocks Vintage Avirex Jacket He Reportedly Bought On eBay

BY Ben Atkinson
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West's recent outfit featured a vintage Avirex jacket that closely matches ae eBay resale listing online.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently photographed together in Basel. West wore a vintage beige leather jacket over light pants. The jacket appears to be an Avirex A-2 flight jacket. Avirex makes A-2 style flight jackets, a design rooted in classic military outerwear.

The account sharing the photos also posted a matching eBay listing. That listing showed the same jacket style in a similar worn, beige tone. It was categorized as an A-2 flight jacket as well. Posting both images together suggested a direct connection between the two.

There's no confirmation that West actually purchased that specific listing. Still, the side by side comparison made the link feel obvious. Vintage and military style jackets have shown up in his wardrobe before. The A-2 silhouette specifically has a long history within both fashion and streetwear.

Censori wore a fitted, neutral colored bodysuit paired with platform heels. Her look stayed close to the same beige and tan color family. Together, their outfits leaned toward a more muted, coordinated palette. That choice has become a familiar pattern in their public appearances, for better or for worse.

Whether sourced secondhand or otherwise, the jacket drew attention almost immediately. Pairing it with a matching listing only added more interest. For now, the exact purchase details remain unverified either way.

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Kanye's Vintage Avirex Jacket

Avirex built its reputation around reproducing authentic military flight jacket designs. The A-2 specifically traces back to U.S. Army Air Corps uniforms. Pilots originally wore the style during missions in the 1930s and 1940s.

Decades later, the jacket crossed over into streetwear and hip hop fashion. That history is part of why the style still circulates through resale markets today. The structured collar, snap closures, and ribbed cuffs have stayed largely consistent over time.

Beige and tan colorways often carry heavier visible wear after decades of use. That aging tends to appeal to collectors searching for genuine vintage pieces.

Finding an exact match secondhand isn't always simple or guaranteed. That difficulty is likely why the matching listing caught attention so quickly online.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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