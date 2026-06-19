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Streetwear
Kanye Rocks Vintage Avirex Jacket He Reportedly Bought On eBay
Kanye West's recent outfit featured a vintage Avirex jacket that closely matches ae eBay resale listing online.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 19, 2026