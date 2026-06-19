Kanye West Fails To Drop "BULLY" Deluxe And Divides The Fanbase

Kanye West may have entered his legacy era via a series of controversial but successful concert bookings. But Ye still has more music to drop. Fans believed he would be releasing his BULLY deluxe album today (Friday, June 19). But in notorious Kanye fashion, nothing came, and fans are split.

Some of them believe the Chicago artist ran into issues with the release and had to push things back due to sample clearances, feature placements, and many other hypothetical and possible explanations. But others are less optimistic. They believe the Yeezy mogul never confirmed the release date enough for die-hards to hang their hats on it.

In any case, it's clear the BULLY era still has more legs despite relatively middling reception. Still, fans enjoyed it more consistently and generally than the VULTURES series with Ty Dolla $ign and DONDA 2, so it's still a promising step in this redemptive personal and artistic moment for Ye.

We will have to wait and see if this project ends up coming out. On the other hand, it could join the long list of Kanye West full-lengths that, for one reason or another, never saw the light of day. At least we got the original tracklist, if worse comes to worst.

Elsewhere, Kanye West has more concerts to look forward to. Fans hope these upcoming shows will host live BULLY deluxe premieres. But again, that's just a speculative wish on their behalf, so we'll have to wait for the deluxe project to actually drop before adding to that hype.

Most recently, Ye announced concerts in his home city of Chicago and in San Antonio, which will take place on September 3 and 4 and on July 4, respectively. There is still a lot of backlash to these concert bookings due to his history of bigotry, antisemitism, and other controversies. For example, Kanye's upcoming Tampa show continues to catch heat, whereas various European and overseas bookings fell apart.

Fans React To BULLY Deluxe Not Dropping