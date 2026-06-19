Kanye West Fails To Drop "BULLY" Deluxe And Divides The Fanbase

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Fails To Drop BULLY Deluxe Divides Fanbase
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Some Kanye West fans hope the "BULLY" deluxe arrives soon, whereas others think Ye never confirmed its release date enough to get hyped.

Kanye West may have entered his legacy era via a series of controversial but successful concert bookings. But Ye still has more music to drop. Fans believed he would be releasing his BULLY deluxe album today (Friday, June 19). But in notorious Kanye fashion, nothing came, and fans are split.

Some of them believe the Chicago artist ran into issues with the release and had to push things back due to sample clearances, feature placements, and many other hypothetical and possible explanations. But others are less optimistic. They believe the Yeezy mogul never confirmed the release date enough for die-hards to hang their hats on it.

In any case, it's clear the BULLY era still has more legs despite relatively middling reception. Still, fans enjoyed it more consistently and generally than the VULTURES series with Ty Dolla $ign and DONDA 2, so it's still a promising step in this redemptive personal and artistic moment for Ye.

We will have to wait and see if this project ends up coming out. On the other hand, it could join the long list of Kanye West full-lengths that, for one reason or another, never saw the light of day. At least we got the original tracklist, if worse comes to worst.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Kanye West's Concert Dates

Elsewhere, Kanye West has more concerts to look forward to. Fans hope these upcoming shows will host live BULLY deluxe premieres. But again, that's just a speculative wish on their behalf, so we'll have to wait for the deluxe project to actually drop before adding to that hype.

Most recently, Ye announced concerts in his home city of Chicago and in San Antonio, which will take place on September 3 and 4 and on July 4, respectively. There is still a lot of backlash to these concert bookings due to his history of bigotry, antisemitism, and other controversies. For example, Kanye's upcoming Tampa show continues to catch heat, whereas various European and overseas bookings fell apart.

Fans React To BULLY Deluxe Not Dropping

Perhaps more introspective and truly accountable content on the BULLY deluxe could mitigate this response. But the album will actually have to drop for that to happen.

Read More: Kanye West "BULLY" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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