Kanye West Shouts Out Michael Jackson During Netherlands Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Shouts Out Michael Jackson Netherlands Show
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kanye West was facing protests from the Jewish community in the Netherlands ahead of his two concerts in the country.

Kanye West has been facing a lot of concert controversies and cancelations as of late, particularly overseas. His Tampa show remains on the table when it comes to the United States, but it's not all bad news for Ye across the Atlantic. Last night (Saturday, June 6), he took the stage at Arnhem's GelreDome in the Netherlands and delivered an unsurprisingly jam-packed setlist, shouting out Michael Jackson in the process.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Kanye said "Put your hands in the air for Michael Jackson right quick" as he played MJ's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)." This is the sample for "Good Life" featuring T-Pain off of Graduation, and he transitioned into that classic by slowing down the sample chop.

There were other big highlights from the show, such as Ye running "Can't Tell Me Nothing" back and performing his "American Boy" verse.

Kanye West's admiration of Michael Jackson should come as no surprise, not just via song samples but also through his statements across his life and career. He's probably one of many people enjoying the Michael craze and the resurgence of the King of Pop's music on contemporary charts.

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Kanye West's Netherlands Show

This shoutout also represented a moment of positivity despite controversy around both of their names. Kanye West got pushback from Netherlands authorities for his concert bookings due to his previous antisemitism and other controversial bigotries. But government officials allowed the dates to remain on the schedule, luck Ye didn't find in countries like the United Kingdom and Italy.

We will see if anything changes for the Monday concert, but it seems like everything is still on track. There are still a lot of questions about the previous concert cancelations and the shows in Florida, Spain, and other countries. But it seems like these will get answers on a case-by-case basis as Jewish communities and other officials continue to debate Ye's presence.

In any case, Yeezy fans are very happy with these recent shows and are looking forward to more. We will see if anything derails what's on the schedule and what highlights will emerge from the Monday show.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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