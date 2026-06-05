Kanye West’s Tampa Concert Facing Cancellation Threats By Florida Senator

Cancel culture exists across the spectrum–don’t let them fool you into thinking it isn’t a bipartisan tactic to silence people. Kanye West has been in the crosshairs of cancel culture from both the left and the right in his career, and that hasn’t changed with any apology or attempt at accountability.

The rapper has been trying to regain his footing in an attempt to tour again. He’s faced pushback in Europe and in the U.S. According to WFLA, Senator Rick Scott has pushed for the Raymond James Stadium operators in Tampa to cancel the show. This is largely due to Ye’s praise of Nazis and Hitler.

“West’s remarks are vile and a slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community,” Scott wrote. “It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country.”

Ye’s performance in Tampa this month will mark his first time performing in the city since 2016. Although Scott feels as though Ye doesn’t have a place to perform in Florida, the people living in that state probably don’t feel the same way. The demand for his June 26 show was so high that another date was added on June 29.

Rick Scott Wants To Ban Kanye

Ahead of sending this message to the Raymond James Stadium, Scott made his issues with Ye clear on X. “Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks are vile and unacceptable,” he wrote. “Antisemitism is plaguing this country, and he has been a big part of the problem for years. He doesn’t deserve a stage to spread his hate anywhere, especially Florida.”