Kanye West Tampa Concerts Face Protests From Florida Jewish Organizations

Kanye West’s comeback continues to face hurdles, especially as he attempts to book venues across parts of America and the world. Following the release of Bully, Ye’s faced pushback at every corner for each of his performances, though not nearly enough to cancel them off of boycotting alone. He sold out the SoFi Stadium earlier this year twice and recently declared that he had the largest stadium show of all time in Türkiye.

With all of this, you’d think that people aren’t actively trying to boycott him, but you’d be wrong. According to AllHipHop, Ye’s upcoming appearance in Tampa has sparked a wave of opposition from several Florida-based organizations. The June 26th and 28th shows at Raymond James Stadium have become the focus of criticism from the Florida Holocaust Museum, the Tampa Jewish Federation, and the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women, all of whom join Senator Rick Scott in pressuring the venue to cancel the show.

“To say he was sorry and to say it was based on a manic episode and not to take any actions after that, to demonstrate that this was a sincere change of heart, is really what is so hard for the members of the Jewish community in Tampa, and throughout the region and throughout the world to take that as sincere,” Eric Stillman, president of the Florida Holocaust Museum, said.

As part of its response, the museum plans to offer free admission during the same dates as the concerts.