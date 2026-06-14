Kanye West Tampa Concerts Face Protests From Florida Jewish Organizations

BY Aron A.
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February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West on stage duringThe 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West on stage duringThe 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida Holocaust Museum, the Tampa Jewish Federation, and the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women are pushing back against Ye's upcoming concert.

Kanye West’s comeback continues to face hurdles, especially as he attempts to book venues across parts of America and the world. Following the release of Bully, Ye’s faced pushback at every corner for each of his performances, though not nearly enough to cancel them off of boycotting alone. He sold out the SoFi Stadium earlier this year twice and recently declared that he had the largest stadium show of all time in Türkiye.

With all of this, you’d think that people aren’t actively trying to boycott him, but you’d be wrong. According to AllHipHop, Ye’s upcoming appearance in Tampa has sparked a wave of opposition from several Florida-based organizations. The June 26th and 28th shows at Raymond James Stadium have become the focus of criticism from the Florida Holocaust Museum, the Tampa Jewish Federation, and the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women, all of whom join Senator Rick Scott in pressuring the venue to cancel the show.

“To say he was sorry and to say it was based on a manic episode and not to take any actions after that, to demonstrate that this was a sincere change of heart, is really what is so hard for the members of the Jewish community in Tampa, and throughout the region and throughout the world to take that as sincere,” Eric Stillman, president of the Florida Holocaust Museum, said.

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Florida Holocaust Museum Offers Free Admission On Ye’s Show Dates

As part of its response, the museum plans to offer free admission during the same dates as the concerts.

Ye’s apology arrived in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, where Ye said that he suffered from bipolar type-1 disorder and an undiagnosed brain injury, which he suggested played a role in his antisemitic remarks. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on Kanye’s performance.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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