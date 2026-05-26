Kanye West is currently in the midst of his comeback. After dropping off his album, Bully, there has been some discourse about Ye's place in music and whether or not he deserves his comeback. Ultimately, it is a nuanced discussion, and one that continues to keep listeners occupied.

However, in the midst of all of this, Ye is looking to keep things moving with some shows around the world. He is going to places in Europe and Asia where he is still welcomed. Furthermore, he has chosen some select cities around the United States, such as Tampa, Florida.

As we reported earlier today, Ye has been offering up some free tickets to the fans in Tampa. That said, the tickets officially went on sale today, and as you can imagine, there was a mad dash for a spot in the queue.

So much so that, according to Kurrco, Ye had 1 million people in the queue to cop tickets for his show, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium.

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Kanye West In Tampa

Given the number of people in the queue, it is safe to say that the show has been completely sold out. It just goes to show that, despite all of the controversy surrounding Ye and his name, he is still someone that the fans want to go out and watch.

Overall, it will be interesting to see going forward if Ye is able to keep this momentum going and stay out of trouble. While his apology tour has gone off without a hitch, there is always a chance things can go off the rails at any time.