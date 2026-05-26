Kanye West Had 1 Million People Attempting To Cop Tickets For His Tampa Show

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kanye West is going to be performing in Tampa, Florida next month, and he is already getting his fans riled up for the show.

Kanye West is currently in the midst of his comeback. After dropping off his album, Bully, there has been some discourse about Ye's place in music and whether or not he deserves his comeback. Ultimately, it is a nuanced discussion, and one that continues to keep listeners occupied.

However, in the midst of all of this, Ye is looking to keep things moving with some shows around the world. He is going to places in Europe and Asia where he is still welcomed. Furthermore, he has chosen some select cities around the United States, such as Tampa, Florida.

As we reported earlier today, Ye has been offering up some free tickets to the fans in Tampa. That said, the tickets officially went on sale today, and as you can imagine, there was a mad dash for a spot in the queue.

So much so that, according to Kurrco, Ye had 1 million people in the queue to cop tickets for his show, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium.

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Kanye West In Tampa

Given the number of people in the queue, it is safe to say that the show has been completely sold out. It just goes to show that, despite all of the controversy surrounding Ye and his name, he is still someone that the fans want to go out and watch.

Overall, it will be interesting to see going forward if Ye is able to keep this momentum going and stay out of trouble. While his apology tour has gone off without a hitch, there is always a chance things can go off the rails at any time.

If you are in any way invested in Ye as an artist, you can't help but wonder how long this will all last.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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