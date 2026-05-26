Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Solo Verzuz Battle, Blames Cam For Dipset's Loss

If you’ve hoped to see a Dipset reunion again this decade, you will be sorely disappointed since Jim Jones and Cam’ron are at odds. The former groupmates and collaborators have had their fair share of public spats. However, things have changed between them, and the tension spilled into the public eye in recent times.

According to Jim Jones, there’s really one way to settle the score: a Verzuz battle. During Memorial Day weekend, Jones shared a post on Instagram where he continued to place the blame on Cam’ron for Dipset’s loss against The LOX five years ago.

“Tell ya mans I wanna do a verse against him since he made us lose our last verses at the Apollo yal call Swizz lol Happy Memorial Day lol,” he posted on his Instagram page.

He elaborated further in the caption. “Let’s settle this once n for all,” he wrote. “We can do it right in Harlem we know u aint been here in a while but they still love u.”

So far, no word from Cam’ron on whether he wants to get involved in any sort of musical battle but we could imagine that he probably isn’t too interested. The two rappers have been feuding openly for over a year, and Cam’s efforts in media, with the success of shows like It Is What It Is, have clearly occupied his time more than any sort of rap battle.

Jim Jones Wants To Battle Cam’ron, But Does He Have The Catalog?