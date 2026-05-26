Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Solo Verzuz Battle, Blames Cam For Dipset's Loss

BY Aron A.
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MNRK Music Group And ByrdGang Partnership Press Conference
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Jim Jones attends MNRK Music Group And ByrdGang Partnership Press Conference on February 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jim Jones wants to bring it back to Harlem.

If you’ve hoped to see a Dipset reunion again this decade, you will be sorely disappointed since Jim Jones and Cam’ron are at odds. The former groupmates and collaborators have had their fair share of public spats. However, things have changed between them, and the tension spilled into the public eye in recent times. 

According to Jim Jones, there’s really one way to settle the score: a Verzuz battle. During Memorial Day weekend, Jones shared a post on Instagram where he continued to place the blame on Cam’ron for Dipset’s loss against The LOX five years ago. 

“Tell ya mans I wanna do a verse against him since he made us lose our last verses at the Apollo yal call Swizz lol Happy Memorial Day lol,” he posted on his Instagram page.

He elaborated further in the caption. “Let’s settle this once n for all,” he wrote. “We can do it right in Harlem we know u aint been here in a while but they still love u.”

So far, no word from Cam’ron on whether he wants to get involved in any sort of musical battle but we could imagine that he probably isn’t too interested. The two rappers have been feuding openly for over a year, and Cam’s efforts in media, with the success of shows like It Is What It Is, have clearly occupied his time more than any sort of rap battle. 

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Jim Jones Wants To Battle Cam’ron, But Does He Have The Catalog?

Frankly, Jim Jones has been adamant about doing Verzuz since its inception. He’s previously explained how The LOX arrived far more prepared than Dipset, while suggesting that he was far more enthusiastic about it than Cam’ron. The reality is that Jim Jones’ catalog has often been underrated by the masses, yet with plenty of mixtape cuts that have remained fixtures in his career, we shouldn’t doubt Capo. Who do you think is winning a Verzuz battle? Sound off in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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