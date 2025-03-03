Cam'ron Hits Jim Jones With Receipts After His Claims About Dipset's "Verzuz"

Cam'ron called out Jim Jones on Instagram on Sunday night after his Dipset partner accused him and Swizz Beatz of striking a deal for the Verzuz battle between them and The Lox without his agreement. Cam shared a screenshot of a text message between them in which Jones appears to say he'd do the event for free.

"I don’t pay half the sh*t n****s say no mind. But you know I keep the files. You wanted to do versus for free n***a. So if you made a dollar be happy," Cam'ron captioned the post. "Talking bout it was on ya bucket list.. stop tryna re-write history. Now u got alost in the garden and the Barclays. And ya n****s ain’t eating unless they came with they own bread. The boy @sugadugga_ent got more money than you. And let’s bet 10M’s on that. Go get handsome a car a crib in jersey something."

Why Are Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beefing?

Jim Jones has been feuding with Cam'ron ever since he teamed up with 50 Cent for an interview on Talk with Flee, earlier this year. Jones complained about the two of them speaking on him without being present. Cam fired back by accusing him of not actually being from Harlem and downplayed the significance of his role in Dipset. Most recently, Jones appeared on The Breakfast Club, during which he made the aforementioned claims about collaborating on Verzuz.