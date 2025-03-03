Cam'ron Hits Jim Jones With Receipts After His Claims About Dipset's "Verzuz"

BY Cole Blake 1109 Views
Camron In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 22: Jim Jones (L) and Cam'ron backstage at Irving Plaza on December 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cam'ron and Jim Jones have been going at it for weeks on social media as the two Dipset rapper's feud intensifies.

Cam'ron called out Jim Jones on Instagram on Sunday night after his Dipset partner accused him and Swizz Beatz of striking a deal for the Verzuz battle between them and The Lox without his agreement. Cam shared a screenshot of a text message between them in which Jones appears to say he'd do the event for free.

"I don’t pay half the sh*t n****s say no mind. But you know I keep the files. You wanted to do versus for free n***a. So if you made a dollar be happy," Cam'ron captioned the post. "Talking bout it was on ya bucket list.. stop tryna re-write history. Now u got alost in the garden and the Barclays. And ya n****s ain’t eating unless they came with they own bread. The boy @sugadugga_ent got more money than you. And let’s bet 10M’s on that. Go get handsome a car a crib in jersey something."

Why Are Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beefing?

Jim Jones has been feuding with Cam'ron ever since he teamed up with 50 Cent for an interview on Talk with Flee, earlier this year. Jones complained about the two of them speaking on him without being present. Cam fired back by accusing him of not actually being from Harlem and downplayed the significance of his role in Dipset. Most recently, Jones appeared on The Breakfast Club, during which he made the aforementioned claims about collaborating on Verzuz.

Elsewhere during the appearance on The Breakfast Club, Jim Jones challenged Cam'ron to a boxing match. "I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at?" Jim Jones said. "You getting money right? You doing sports? $10 million right now. Today n***a. I'll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and all them? $10 million, I'll met you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

[Via]

Cole Blake
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
